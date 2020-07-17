Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.16

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 8461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

