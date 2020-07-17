JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target to GBX 150

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Investec cut Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.43 ($1.99).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 186 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 273.70 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

