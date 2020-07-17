JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target to GBX 150

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Investec cut Ferrexpo to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 161.43 ($1.99).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 186 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 273.70 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.