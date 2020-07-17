Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €59.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.83 ($67.23).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COK shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of COK opened at €48.16 ($54.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.60. Cancom has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($66.35).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

