Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.56

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 282389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 million and a P/E ratio of -750.00.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

