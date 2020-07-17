IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Shares of IBEX Technologies Inc (CVE:IBT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 17200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B.

