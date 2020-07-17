Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.06

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 3411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,600.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 485,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 206,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $1,493,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $1,149,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 118.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.