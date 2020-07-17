Insider Selling: Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Julian Kemp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,575.
Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 10th, Julian Kemp sold 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$60,030.00.
Shares of MOZ opened at C$1.98 on Friday. Marathon Gold Corp has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of $402.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.27.
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.
