Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$41,250.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,226,043.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 6,400 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total value of C$53,432.32.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$202,510.00.

TSE SVM opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$8.43.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.