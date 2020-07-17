Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SLAB opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.57, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.71.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.