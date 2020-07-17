Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SLAB opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.57, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.71.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.