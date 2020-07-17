John Kober Sells 3,025 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.
