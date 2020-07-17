John Kober Sells 3,025 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 257,758 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

