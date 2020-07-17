Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells $251,145.80 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX opened at $295.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

