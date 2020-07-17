Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells $251,145.80 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of VRTX opened at $295.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.64.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
