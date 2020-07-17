John Ofarrell Sells 10,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,065.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Ofarrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $355,800.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Slack by 695.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 156,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Slack by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

