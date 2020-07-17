Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,986,530 shares in the company, valued at $138,898,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $584,800.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $318,450.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $633,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $618,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $80.22 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.