$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,791 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 187,239 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

