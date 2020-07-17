Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.63. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,806,367 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 538.90% and a negative net margin of 755.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

