Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $13.98. Equillium shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 15,158,438 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Equillium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.