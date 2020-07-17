Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Trading Up 25%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX)’s share price was up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 140,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 514,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphinx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphinx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guardion Health Sciences Shares Gap Down to $0.42
Guardion Health Sciences Shares Gap Down to $0.42
Jaguar Health Shares Gap Down to $0.63
Jaguar Health Shares Gap Down to $0.63
Equillium Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling
Equillium Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling
Schneider National Hits New 12-Month High at $25.55
Schneider National Hits New 12-Month High at $25.55
Sphinx Resources Trading Up 25%
Sphinx Resources Trading Up 25%
TransMedics Group Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
TransMedics Group Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report