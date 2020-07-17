Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Trading Up 25%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX)’s share price was up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 140,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 514,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

