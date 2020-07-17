TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,700. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 485.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

