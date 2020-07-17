Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TOTAL is benefiting from project startups, renewable assets, LNG portfolio and expanding upstream portfolio that has above industry-average exposure to faster-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. Streamlining the asset portfolio and syncing the same with long-term objectives are likely to boost its performance and strengthen operations. In the past three months, shares of TOTAL have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s operations and profitability can be adversely impacted by the ongoing decline in commodity prices. TOTAL decided to lower capital expenditure for 2020 by 25% for preserving liquidity. If commodity prices continue to remain choppy, the company might have to resort to further cost management. TOTAL's operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOT. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Total has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 102,549 shares of company stock worth $652,127.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Total by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Total by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

