Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $141.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.26. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.