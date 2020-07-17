Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.40). Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $58,193.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,671,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $10,368,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $184,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth about $3,071,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

