Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.73. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

