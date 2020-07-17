Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 933,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,429,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.