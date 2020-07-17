ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 0.4% Higher

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.29, 1,248,387 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,646,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 75,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $666,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,308,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,949,876. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,291,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,393 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 26.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,222,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 670,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

