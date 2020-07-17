M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.80 ($2.48).

MNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 188 ($2.31) to GBX 172 ($2.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on the stock.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 175.35 ($2.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of £113.95 ($140.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17.

In other M&G news, insider Massimo Tosato bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £1,630 ($2,005.91). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,175 shares of company stock valued at $193,091.

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

