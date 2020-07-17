Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ares Management worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,598,342 shares of company stock worth $135,689,029. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

