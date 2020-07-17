Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 292.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $80.93 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $84.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

