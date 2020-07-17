Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 805,239 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,239 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,310,000 after buying an additional 3,362,916 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after buying an additional 1,800,235 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,285,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,786 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,493,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,522 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

