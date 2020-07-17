Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,881 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88,881 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

