Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $361,982,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,404,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 148.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 832,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after buying an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 552,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

