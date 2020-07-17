Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 225,615 Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 737.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 627,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 352,382 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and a PE ratio of -26.04. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,813,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,689,693 shares in the company, valued at $55,709,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,486,099.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,539,874 shares of company stock worth $1,048,522,132 in the last quarter.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.