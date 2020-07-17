Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,776 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5,604.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 433,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,839.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 378,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

TER opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

