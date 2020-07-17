Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

