Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4,660.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $69.48 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

