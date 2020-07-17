Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,328 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $46.79 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

