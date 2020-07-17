State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

State Street stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

