Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after acquiring an additional 387,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

