Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,125 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 761.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Cfra reduced their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. United Rentals’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

