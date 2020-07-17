Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify by 1,882.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify during the first quarter worth $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $258.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.93. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.86 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $285.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.31.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.