493,104 Shares in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 493,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 75.86% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MARB stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45.

