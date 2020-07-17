Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Hexcel worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hexcel by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $45.40 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

