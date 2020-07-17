Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 227,465 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 353.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

