Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.88 Million Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 8.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 998,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,016 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 326,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 55,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,733,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,037,000 after buying an additional 457,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 517,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

