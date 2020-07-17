State Street Corp Boosts Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $72,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in GATX by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in GATX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GATX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $546,000.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

