Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Edison International worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after buying an additional 1,519,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after buying an additional 518,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.28 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

