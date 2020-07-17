State Street Corp Purchases 893,061 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.59% of Janus Henderson Group worth $73,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHG opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

