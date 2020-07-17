State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $73,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,978,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,502 shares of company stock worth $1,504,771 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.