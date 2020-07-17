State Street Corp Buys 25,119 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.22% of GCI Liberty worth $73,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 100.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 204.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 762,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.