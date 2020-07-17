Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.55% of Watts Water Technologies worth $72,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.