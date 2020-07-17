State Street Corp Has $72.44 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.59% of Washington Federal worth $72,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 219.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $8,812,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 20.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 4,167 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

